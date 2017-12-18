Raytheon has announced that, with the completion of the design, development and testing of its Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC) system, it will provide CEC to the Royal Australian Navy for its new Hobart-class air warfare destroyers.

The company describes CEC as a real-time ‘sensor-netting’ system that brings together radar data into a single integrated air picture from geographically dispersed ships, aircraft and ground-based units. This integrated picture improves task force effectiveness by enabling longer range, cooperative, or layered engagements.

“The addition of CEC is a major building block for Australia in their defence against anti-air warfare threats in the Pacific Region,” said US Navy Capt. Jonathan Garcia, CEC major program manager, Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems 6.0 said in a December 14 statement. “This delivery to Australia marks a significant first – expanding the CEC network globally and increasing the US Navy interoperability with a valued, strategic ally.”

Managing director of Raytheon Australia, Michael Ward described this as an incredibly important event for Australia. “This is the first international release of the capability outside of the United States,” he said. “This is a profound statement by the US Navy of the importance of the Australian – United States relationship and it also speaks to the regard in which that Raytheon is held by the USN as a trusted partner in the provision of this system.”

The CEC equipment will be transferred to Australia for installation on HMAS Hobart, and NUSHIP Brisbane in early 2018, and an integration, test and evaluation period will follow.

A video demonstrating the Cooperative Engagement Capability system can be found at: http://www.jhuapl.edu/ourwork/airdefense/CECvideo.asp