Raytheon unveils MAD-FIRES anti-ship missile defence system

by Andrew McLaughlin
A screen grab of an conceptual animated promotional video of a MAD-FIRES shell being fired. (RAYTHEON)

Raytheon has unveiled a new system developed in conjunction with the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) aimed at defeating multiple anti-ship missiles and other threats.

The Multi-Azimuth Defense Fast Intercept Round Engagement System, or MAD-FIRES is designed to target and hit-to-kill surface and air-launched anti-ship missiles, cruise missiles and UAS with multiple precision-guided powered shells fired from a ship’s deck gun.

The company said it has successfully tested a hot-fire rocket motor for the MAD-FIRES shell, and has posted a promotional animated video on its website and social media channels.

“The Navy is asking for leading-edge capabilities that can take out rapidly approaching targets, and Raytheon’s interceptor for the MAD-FIRES program will deliver,” Raytheon Advanced Missile Systems vice president Dr Thomas Bussing said in a statement. “This test shows Raytheon is right on track to provide an affordable, advanced technology to the fleet.”

The promotional video can be seen here.

 

