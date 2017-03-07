The C-Band Space Surveillance Radar System has reached final operational capability (FOC), Minister for Defence Senator Marise Payne has announced.

This joint initiative between Australia and the US Air Force will enable Australia to better protect space-based capabilities, Minister Payne said in a statement.

“The C-Band radar operated from Harold E Holt Naval Communication Station near Exmouth, Western Australia, is the first low-earth orbit space surveillance network sensor in the Southern Hemisphere,” Minister Payne said.

The system, which was previously based in Antigua, where it was used by the US for tracking launches from Cape Canaveral, was gradually relocated from 2014.

“It can accurately track several hundred objects a day, and identify space debris and satellites,” Minister Payne said.