Victorian manufacturer Heuch Pty Ltd has been added to Rheinmetall’s global supply chain following the order of 88 mobile battery units and dehumidification packs for Boxer armoured reconnaissance vehicles on order for Lithuania.

Heuch is based at South Dandenong in Melbourne, and has been a supplier to the ADF since shortly after it was founded in 1970. The company will design, develop and manufacture the mobile units to increase the lifetime of batteries operating in each Boxer vehicle, while the dehumidifier delivers dry air into the interior of the vehicle when it is stationary to eliminate corrosion and mould.

“Heuch has demonstrated how Australian manufacturing capability can open up new and exciting opportunities for local SMEs in offshore markets under our Global Supply Chain agreement,” Rheinmetall Defence Australia Managing Director Gary Stewart said in a March 1 statement.

“This comes at a critical time for many Australian companies seeking new markets and Rheinmetall’s worldwide leadership in the military vehicles sector will provide a new pathway to global markets.”

Heuch Managing Director Steve Oakley said the company was pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with Rheinmetall. “The team at Heuch are very proud to have such a strong history meeting defence force requirements and this project is no exception.

“We heavily leverage our continuing R&D program and our association with Monash University and RMIT University to keep abreast of international trends and opportunities.”