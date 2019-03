Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles Australia has announced that Victoria-based Hilton Manufacturing has been engaged to supply parts for the Rheinmetall MAN range of trucks being acquired under Defence’s Project LAND 121 Phase 3B and 5B.

Rheinmetall says Hilton is one of a growing number of trusted Australian already supplying components and parts for the more than 2,500 protected and unprotected military logistic trucks and modules to Army, and that Hilton has already secured work valued at more than $7 million for the initial Phase 3B.

The new contract which was signed at Hilton’s Wacol manufacturing site in Queensland will see the SME supply additional fabricated steel parts and products to Rheinmetall for each vehicle across both phases, and is valued at more than $2 million.

“This contract underscores the continued standards of excellence at Hilton and its focus on working side by side with Rheinmetall,” Rheinmetall Defence Australia Managing Director Gary Stewart said in a statement, adding that Hilton’s commitment to quality and innovation enabled the company to stand out amongst competitor companies.

Hilton Managing Director Todd Hartley said the work carried out by the company’s 230 employees was growing in regard within Defence circles following the contracts secured with Rheinmetall. “We congratulate Rheinmetall and the Commonwealth for moving ahead with this new phase for the Land 121 Phase 3B/5B program and look forward to working with the RMMVA team to deliver the best vehicles for the Australian Army.”