Rheinmetall selects Milspec to supply truck parts

Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles Australia has announced it has selected Milspec Manufacturing to provide products for the Rheinmetall MAN range of high mobility logistics trucks being procured under Army’s Project LAND 121 Phase 3B/5B program.

Albury-based Milspec will supply roof frames, gunner stands, wire cutters, stowage boxes, signs, brackets and interior components for each vehicle’s Command Control Communications Computers and Intelligence (C4i) systems under a $10 million contract.

“This contract is a significant statement about the level of excellence at Milspec,” Rheinmetall Defence Australia Managing Director Gary Stewart said in a statement. “We congratulate the company for establishing a reputation as a premier supplier of subsystems to the defence industry and we look forward to working side by side as we deliver the best possible product to the Australian Army.”

Milspec General Manager Neil Morrison added, “Milspec’s engineering capabilities address Rheinmetall’s needs to access smart in-country manufacturing capabilities. The development of the Milspec range of permanent magnet alternators is testament to the sovereign capability in leading Australian design for a world market.”