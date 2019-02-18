Home ADF news Rheinmetall selects Milspec to supply truck parts
ADF newsBusinessHeadlinesIndustry NewsLANDProject news

Rheinmetall selects Milspec to supply truck parts

by Australian Defence Business Review
written by Australian Defence Business Review

Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles Australia has announced it has selected Milspec Manufacturing to provide products for the Rheinmetall MAN range of high mobility logistics trucks being procured under Army’s Project LAND 121 Phase 3B/5B program.

Albury-based Milspec will supply roof frames, gunner stands, wire cutters, stowage boxes, signs, brackets and interior components for each vehicle’s Command Control Communications Computers and Intelligence (C4i) systems under a $10 million contract.

“This contract is a significant statement about the level of excellence at Milspec,” Rheinmetall Defence Australia Managing Director Gary Stewart said in a statement. “We congratulate the company for establishing a reputation as a premier supplier of subsystems to the defence industry and we look forward to working side by side as we deliver the best possible product to the Australian Army.” 

Milspec General Manager Neil Morrison added, “Milspec’s engineering capabilities address Rheinmetall’s needs to access smart in-country manufacturing capabilities. The development of the Milspec range of permanent magnet alternators is testament to the sovereign capability in leading Australian design for a world market.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

ADF veterans receive support for transition to emergency...

December 23, 2016

New M88A2 recovery vehicles enter service

April 20, 2017

Future Submarine design taking shape

October 4, 2017

AeroVironment teams with Australian companies to supply Wasp...

September 6, 2016

BAE wins USMC amphibious combat vehicle competition

June 22, 2018

Austal and ASC launch bid to build Future...

June 8, 2017

RAAF F-35 environmental impact statement approved

July 17, 2015

Northrop Grumman reveals enhanced Firebird

December 19, 2018

GDLS pitches Ajax IFV for LAND 400 Phase...

September 6, 2018

Enhanced F88 approved for LAND 125 3C

July 6, 2015