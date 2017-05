Rheinmetall Defence Australia has chosen NIOA as its key supplier of ammunition and armament services for its bid for LAND 400 Phase 2.

NIOA and Rheinmetall have had a commercial partnership for 20 years, NIOA said in a statement.

“NIOA’s long association with Rheinmetall in the Australasian market space, combined with bespoke medium calibre weapon maintenance and munition engineering support, provides a capable Australian partner for the future of the LAND 400 program,” NIOA stated.