Rheinmetall Defence Australia has announced a teaming agreement with Bisalloy Steel Group for the development and production of high-performance armour steel for LAND 400 Phase 2 and other customers for protected military vehicles.

Rheinmetall stated that it is supporting Bisalloy with the development and qualification of armoured steel products as part of its commitment to building Australian Industry Capability (AIC).

The armoured steel products would be used on the Boxer CRV if the company is selected as the preferred tenderer for the Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle.

“Bisalloy’s capabilities have not only created the best possible protection for Australian soldiers but also a significant export opportunity for this leading Australian manufacturer,” said Rheinmetall Defence Australia managing director Gary Stewart.

“We welcome Bisalloy to the Rheinmetall LAND 400 team, and we look forward to building a long-term relationship that further establishes the company offshore.”

Rheinmetall announced on August 15 that it would establish an $80 million Technology and Product Development Fund as part of its AIC package that was submitted to the Commonwealth on August 11.

With an initial investment period of five years, Rheinmetall intends to use the fund for fundamental research in future technologies and ongoing product development.

“This technology fund provides the missing link between fundamental research and product development that will underpin an enduring sovereign military vehicle capability in Australia,” Stewart said.

“The fund will invest in the development of a range of new technologies and products for the Australian and global markets, ensuring the sustainability of the industry in Australia while also generating advanced manufacturing jobs and enriching the Australian economy.”

Rheinmetall stated on August 14 that it is integrating its operations in Australia and New Zealand into a single operational unit, with Gary Stewart appointed to lead the newly integrated Rheinmetall Defence Australia business.

Andrew Fletcher has stepped down after two and a half years spent establishing the company’s local footprint.