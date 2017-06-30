Rheinmetall Defence Australia has announced that it will partner with SMEs from across Australia to deliver more than $125 million of products and services should the company be selected as the preferred tenderer for LAND 400 Phase 2.

Rheinmetall stated that it is transferring critical know-how to local SMEs to support the sustainment of the Boxer CRV. Local partners will also be included in the Rheinmetall global supply chain, enabling them to export their technologies.

The companies named in the statement are: Cablex, Direct Edge, G&O Kert, Hilton Manufacturing, Hofmann Engineering, HUBER+SUHNER, Nezkot, Plasteel and REDARC.

“[This] announcement is the first in a series of announcements about Australian Industry Capability partnerships that will underline the quality of Rheinmetall’s capability and local industry content offering to the Commonwealth,” said Rheinmetall Defence Australia managing director Andrew Fletcher.

“After extensive market testing, these companies are among those selected because of their proven track-record delivering successful products, and their ability to develop and manufacture leading-edge military technologies in Australia.”

Rheinmetall is already working closely with local partners Supacat and Tectonica as part of the Risk Mitigation Activity, while NIOA has been appointed as the company’s key supplier of ammunition and armament services for its LAND 400 bid.