Rheinmetall Defence has unveiled a virtual reality (VR) display developed in South Australia by the company’s simulation and training unit.

Led by University of South Australia software engineering honours student Bridget Rossiter, the display was designed and developed using a series of interactive VR applications on a variety of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware systems. Rossiter is a recipient of the 2017 Rheinmetall Electronics Defence Honours Scholarship, and is one of several South Australian students undertaking work experience with industry partners in the defence sector on honours industry projects.

The VR simulator is a rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) VR simulation for helmsmen trainees to practice their approach speeds and positioning to pick up a man-overboard in varying weather conditions, or take evasive actions in combination with the Rheinmetall Rapid Obscuring System (ROSY).

“Through this project I get to put my knowledge, skills and passion for virtual reality into practice. Using VR, I have designed and recreated a realistic environment to deliver effective and engaging training tools for military operators in defence,” Rossiter said in a statement.

“Over the next decade, we will see defence enhance military platforms, simulation and training systems to support the introduction of new technologies and capabilities into the Australian Defence Force,” added Rheinmetall Defence Australia managing director Gary Stewart.

“We know that the operators and maintainers of these new simulation and digital systems will predominantly fall with the younger millennial generation, which demands for content to be realistic, relatable and engaging. That’s why we are working on a new project which utilises the power of virtual reality to develop state-of-the-art training systems for military personnel.”