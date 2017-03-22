Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne has announced the award of a contract with Rockwell Collins Australia for the supply of three Digital Terminal Control System simulators, and associated operator and maintenance support, that Defence will use to train forward observers.

The simulators will be installed in Brisbane, Townsville and Darwin, complementing an existing simulator at RAAF Base Williamtown. Under the $3.8 million contract, the simulators are due to be delivered to Defence by July.

Meanwhile, Rockwell Collins will serve as a subcontractor to Thales Australia to integrate the Digital Terminal Control System itself into the Integral Computing System in the Hawkei protected vehicle.

“The collaborative relationship that our company has with the Australian Defence Force has provided a foundation for the delivery of reliable joint fires solutions under the LAND 17 program,” said Nick Gibbs, managing director of Rockwell Collins in Australia.

Work under this contract began in January, and will run through to February 2018.