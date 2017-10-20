Rockwell Collins Australia has been awarded a contract valued at $40 million to supply eight Digital Terminal Control System (DTCS) simulators.

Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne stated that the contract includes operator and maintenance support, and builds on the acquisition of three interim systems in March this year, with 80 per cent of the contract value to be spent in Australia.

The new simulators will be installed at bases in Brisbane, Townsville, Darwin, Perth and Sydney, and at Williamtown and Puckapunyal.

“This contract will create seven new jobs in Perth, Sydney, Newcastle and Puckapunyal, on top of the four jobs created under the earlier contract,” Minister Pyne said on October 18.

“The DTCS itself is a state-of-the-art computer-based capability which uses specialised software and hardware equipment to identify enemy targets with greater speed and accuracy.

“These simulators will equip our soldiers with the skills necessary to use the DTCS to coordinate battlefield fire from artillery, mortars, helicopters, naval ships and fighter aircraft. It also provides our personnel with the ability to work with multiple Australian and coalition land, air and sea platforms to engage the enemy.

“The simulators provide an environment which can be difficult to replicate in live training; they provide a realistic, cost-effective and safe alternative.”

The delivery of the simulators is expected to commence in May 2018, with the final simulator expected in December 2018.