Saab unveiled the RBS15 Gungnir air, land and sea-launched anti-ship missile at July’s Farnborough Airshow.

The company says the new missile is a development of the current RBS15 Mk3, and has been specifically designed to operate in the littoral regions such as those found in the Baltic Sea, and it has a “robust” all-weather capability and growth capacity.

“RBS15 Gungnir is offered in both air-launched and surface-launched configurations that offer greatly improved capabilities, compared to other missile systems on the market. Senior Vice President and head of Saab business area Dynamics Görgen Johansson said in a statement. “With an improved range to more than 300 km and highly advanced target seeker, it gives the capability to engage any target, in all conditions.”

Development of the RBS15 Gungnir was contracted by the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) in March 2017, and deliveries to Sweden are expected to commence in 2024.

Saab says the name ‘Gungnir’ is derived from Scandinavian mythology and refers to the Norse god Odin’s spear. While RBS15 Gungnir is the system level name, the air-launched missile is called the RBS15 Mk4 Air.