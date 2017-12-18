Saab Australia and CEA Technologies have teamed with Navantia to bid for the Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC) program.

The Navantia-led team will include Saab as the vessel’s combat systems integrator, and CEA as the provider of the radar.

“The team of Navantia, Saab and CEA demonstrates the potential of Australia’s sovereign shipbuilding enterprise and underlines Navantia’s genuine commitment to Australian industry as well as our belief in the competitiveness of Australian-developed capability,” Navantia Australia Chairman Warren King said in a statement.

“Navantia’s partnership with Australia on the Hobart Class destroyers has provided the RAN with the most capable warship it has ever operated. Over the last decade Navantia Australia has grown into a genuinely Australian shipbuilder and we have built partnerships with industry, government, academia and vocational training institutions.

“Navantia is proud to now have the opportunity to lead this major Australian export opportunity. The total value of the CSC program is over AU$57 billion and the partnership between Navantia, Saab and CEA demonstrates the strong potential of Australian industry and vindicates the Australian Government’s focus on building sovereign capability.”

Saab Australia Managing Director Andy Keough added; “That Saab was the only local Australian company that qualified as a viable combat system integrator for the Canadian Surface Combatant program, demonstrates the high capability of our local workforce and the credibility of the naval solutions we have delivered to the RAN and for other export markets. The confidence of the Australian Government in mandating Saab combat system and tactical interfaces across the whole RAN fleet demonstrates the strength of our capability.”

“We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with Canada in the CSC program,” said CEA Technologies CEO Merv Davis.

“We can deliver a mature radar which is outperforming the expectations of the RAN and has substantial potential for future growth. Building partnerships through international programs such as CSC is an opportunity for CEA to continue to develop our innovative solutions. We are proud to be able to provide our Australian technologies to our international partners and allies.”

Minister for defence Industry Christopher Pyne said, “The inclusion of both these companies and their technologies in Navantia’s bid is a vote of confidence in the capabilities of Australia’s defence industry. It demonstrates confidence in the Australian Government’s commitment to building a sovereign shipbuilding industry.”

The Canadian program will see up to 15 new vessels acquired, and shares similar capability requirements with Australia’s SEA 5000 Future Frigate program.