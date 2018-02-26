Saab Australia has received an order under the Warship Asset Management Agreement (WAMA) to continue its sustainment work on the RAN’s Anzac-class frigates (FFH).

The WAMA partnership includes Saab Australia, BAE Systems Australia Defence and Naval Ship Management Australia, and the new order is a five-year follow-on of the ongoing framework sustainment agreement that covers the Anzac-class frigates, shore support and training facilities until the anticipated life of the capability.

“The signing of the WAMA is a recognition of our long-term commitment to the Royal Australian Navy. The ANZAC frigates are the trusted workhorse of the Navy and Saab has played an important role in evolving the fighting capability of the ships to meet current and future threats.” Andy Keough, Managing Director for Saab Australia said in a statement.

The majority of the work under WAMA will be carried out in Western Australia and at the Saab Australia headquarters in Adelaide.