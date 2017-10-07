The decision to award Saab Australia a contract to build the tactical interface for the Future Frigate and the combat management system for future non-combat vessels is expected to create approximately 150 new jobs.

“The future is bright for South Australian defence industry, with Saab Australia one of the biggest beneficiaries of the government’s combat management system decision,” stated Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne.

“Saab Australia estimates they will need to employ an additional 150 staff members as a direct result of this decision.”

The frigates will have an Australian tactical interface developed by Saab, together with the Aegis combat management system.

Meanwhile, the government has mandated that where the high-end warfighting capabilities of the Aegis system are not required, a combat management system developed by Saab will be used on all future ship projects, including the Offshore Patrol Vessels.