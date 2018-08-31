Schiebel establishes Australian base

Austrian vertical takeoff UAS manufacturer Schiebel has announced the establishment of a local base in the NSW Shoalhaven region with the formation of Schiebel Pacific Pty Ltd (SPL).

The new entity will provide the Pacific region with a permanent and comprehensive program, logistics and sales hub for its S-100 Camcopter VTUAS and future products. The company says it sees considerable potential in Australia and in the wider region, and is committed to developing a lasting and mutually beneficial presence.

“Establishing a permanent base in Australia, managed and run by Australians, is a logical next step for Schiebel as the Pacific region is of significant strategic interest to us,” Chairman of the Schiebel Group Hans Georg Schiebel said in a statement.

“We already have a strong working relationship with customers in the area and are committed to growing our footprint, delivering outstanding support for our current contracts, providing end-to-end servicing to potential clients, and backing local value creation.”

The Camcopter is in operation with the RAN on a trial basis under Navy Minor Program (NMP)1942, and is also being trialled by the Australian Army to inform it for its future LAND 129 Phase 3 requirement.