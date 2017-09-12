The Defence Teaming Centre is joining forces with Luerssen Australia, and its partners ASC Shipbuilding and Civmec subsidiary Forgacs, to deliver a new program in shipbuilding education and apprenticeships.

In a move intended to ensure that the Shipbuilding Education and Apprenticeship program delivers first-class results, the Defence Teaming Centre will manage the program to ensure comprehensive engagement from education providers in the scholarship and sponsored vocational education program, Lürssen stated.

The company and its industry partners would offer 12 scholarships valued at $10,000 each a year, covering tuition and related costs for relevant shipbuilding courses.

Lürssen has been shortlisted for the Offshore Patrol Vessels project, which the company expects to be decided in coming weeks.