Second F-35B squadron established in UK

A second squadron of F-35Bs for the Royal Air Force was established on August 1 at RAF Marham in the UK.

The establishment of 207Sqn at Marham follows the July ferry of six F-35Bs from Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort in South Carolina where the unit had been training and working up on the aircraft as part of the larger US Marine Corps F-35B force there.

“I was delighted to see the second squadron of the most advanced and dynamic fighter jet in our history arrive today at RAF Marham,” RAF Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Hillier said in a statement.

“Being able to train our pilots in the UK is another great leap in our sovereign capability and will ensure the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy can train our pilots to fight and win with these extraordinary jets, which will sit at the heart of our country’s globally deployable forces.”

207Sqn joins 617Sqn ‘Dambusters’ at Marham, and will commence its first UK-based pilot’s course in September.

“After experiencing the excellent training offered by our US allies and achieving a good level of experience and knowledge across our instructors, the time is now right to move 207 Squadron from the USA to the UK,” Officer Commanding 207Sqn, WgCdr Scott Williams said. “We are thoroughly looking forward to being based at RAF Marham and training our F-35 pilots here in the UK.”