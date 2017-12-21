The organisers of the CIVSEC 2018 civil security conference and exhibition have announced a new program of national innovation awards for Australia’s civil security professionals.

CIVSEC 2018 will be held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from May 1 to 3.

The awards are for innovators in the cyber security; physical security and policing; and disaster relief, emergency management and humanitarian services fields, stated Industry Defence and Security Australia Limited.

There are two cash awards of $15,000 each up for grabs, one for the most innovative SME and one for the most promising young innovator.

“The CIVSEC 2018 Innovation Awards are designed to recognise and reward those Australian companies, government and research organisations and individuals who are innovative in how they tackle the humanitarian and security challenges we all face,” said CIVSEC 2018 CEO Ian Honnery.

“They are open to Australian companies or the Australian subsidiaries of overseas parent companies, and the innovation could be anything from a new product or service to a new approach to business. Young innovators could be engineers, managers or early career researchers working in a government agency, industry, academia or a specialist research centre.”

Nominations are due to close on March 12, with a shortlist of candidates to be drawn up by April 2.

Entrants will be able to download eligibility criteria and entry forms from the CIVSEC 2018 website.