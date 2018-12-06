Serco wins Navy ship weapons sustainment

Serco has been awarded a five-year $20m contract to provide sustainment services for the RAN’s ship-borne Mini-Typhoon, Typhoon and Toplite systems.

The scope of work includes full support and maintenance for the systems, including engineering management, strategic procurement and inventory management. Serco will have two key subcontractors – Rafael Advanced Defence Systems and Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems (formerly ATK).

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to support the Australian Defence Force,” Serco Asia Pacific Chief Executive Mark Irwin said in a statement. “The ongoing collaboration between the RAN, Serco, Rafael and ATK provides outstanding service to our defence forces confirming the ongoing availability, reliability and sustainability of the platform across Australia.”

To support the contract, Serco will establish four sites around Australia with dedicated technical and engineering staff.