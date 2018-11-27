Home AIR Skeldar & ESG demonstrate manned-unmanned teaming
AIRCYBER & EWHeadlinesIndustry NewsJOINT

Skeldar & ESG demonstrate manned-unmanned teaming

by Australian Defence Business Review
written by Australian Defence Business Review

UMS SKELDAR and partner ESG have completed a series of successful exercises with the German Armed Forces to demonstrate a Manned – Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) capability.

The demonstration comprised a Skeldar R-350 and a manned German Armed Forces Bell UH-1D Huey helicopter. A German Army Aviation experimental pilot took the role of Mission Commander and coordinated in-air displays to monitor the UAS’s payload data, and to position the UAS using a Sense & Avoid display.

“By partnering with UMS SKELDAR, we have successfully demonstrated to the Bundeswehr a range of manned-unmanned teaming missions,” head of the Business Unit Defense and Public Security for ESG, Christoph Weber said in a statement. “This proved both the comprehensive functionality of the manned/unmanned platforms as well as the secure communication and data transmission over the appropriate data links.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

US approves sale of anti-radiation missiles for RAAF...

April 30, 2017

AMC’s AUV on show at PACIFIC 2017

October 3, 2017

Naval Group, unions partner on Future Sub

October 3, 2017

Sonartech ATLAS delivers Digital Voice Recording System for...

June 6, 2018

Australian Signals Directorate becomes statutory agency

July 2, 2018

Pyne outlines Defence Innovation Hub investment priorities

September 8, 2016

Sixth C-27J Spartan for RAAF arrives at Richmond

June 29, 2017

Rheinmetall adds Heuch to GSC for Lithuanian Boxers

March 1, 2018

Precise Advanced Manufacturing Group secures drilling tool commercialisation...

March 9, 2017

Future Submarine design taking shape

October 4, 2017