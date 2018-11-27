Skeldar & ESG demonstrate manned-unmanned teaming

UMS SKELDAR and partner ESG have completed a series of successful exercises with the German Armed Forces to demonstrate a Manned – Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) capability.

The demonstration comprised a Skeldar R-350 and a manned German Armed Forces Bell UH-1D Huey helicopter. A German Army Aviation experimental pilot took the role of Mission Commander and coordinated in-air displays to monitor the UAS’s payload data, and to position the UAS using a Sense & Avoid display.

“By partnering with UMS SKELDAR, we have successfully demonstrated to the Bundeswehr a range of manned-unmanned teaming missions,” head of the Business Unit Defense and Public Security for ESG, Christoph Weber said in a statement. “This proved both the comprehensive functionality of the manned/unmanned platforms as well as the secure communication and data transmission over the appropriate data links.”