Sonartech ATLAS signs with Thales for Collins sonar upgrade

Sonartech ATLAS has signed a contract with Thales Australia to supply sonar subsystems for the RAN’s Collins submarine upgrade program.

This contract will see Sonartech deliver its four subsystems to all six of the submarines and the associated shore-based reference systems. The company has become a key supplier of sonar processing and related sub-systems for the Collins Combat System Augmentation and Replacement Combat System programs.

“[The contract] is recognition of the outstanding capabilities of our team and the systems they build,” Sonartech ATLAS Managing Director, Mark Baker said in a statement. “In the broader local industry perspective, it’s a demonstrable commitment in developing the capability and helping to enhance its role within the Australian Submarine Enterprise, a role which is not just about enhancing the capability of the Collins Class but also delivering the systems for the Future Submarine.”