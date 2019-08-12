South Korea approved to buy MH-60R…again

The US D

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has announced State Dept approval for the Republic of Korea to acquire 12 Sikorsky MH-60R Romeo Seahawk helicopters.

The announcement comes some eight years after a similar DSCA package approval in 2011 for South Korea, which instead went on to acquire the AgustaWestland AW159 Lynx Wildcat helicopter instead.

The latest approval, with an estimated value of US$800m (A$1.18bn) includes the 12 helicopters, 13 AN/APS-153(V) radars, 25 GE T700-401 engines, 12 ALFS dipping sonars, 13 AN/AAS-44C(V) MTS-B EO/IR sensors, and other sensors, communications and systems.

Also included is technical publications, spare parts, support and test equipment, personnel training, and logistic support package.