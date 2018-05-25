Jane’s is reporting the Australian Army has selected the Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Spike LR2 as its preferred anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) for LAND 400 Phase 2.

Run on the side of the LAND 400 Phase 2 combat reconnaissance vehicle program for which the Rheinmetall Boxer was selected, the Spike was selected ahead of the MBDA MMP (Missile Moyenne Portée or medium range missile).

The Jane’s report says the Spike LR2 is better matched to the Army’s Elbit battle management system, and has already been successfully integrated with Rheinmetall’s Puma IFV which uses the same launcher that will be fitted to Australia’s Boxer vehicles.