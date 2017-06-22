Queensland-headquartered company TAE has announced that it has changed its name to TAE Aerospace.

This change reflects the company’s commitment to providing the broadest range of aerospace products in Australia, as well as its plans to play an even bigger role in the Australian aerospace industry in the future, according to CEO Andrew Sanderson.

Sanderson said in a statement that focus and investment in the area of innovation would help the company achieve its growth objectives, and help its customers to reduce costs and improve turnaround times.

“We are now the largest 100 per cent Australian-owned aerospace company, and part of our rebranding process is to describe ourselves as Australia’s aerospace company,” Sanderson said.

“Taking that position in the market challenges us to set the standards for quality, safety and innovation for the Australian aerospace industry.”

TAE Aerospace has been selected as the regional maintenance, repair, overhaul and upgrade provider for the F135 propulsion system.