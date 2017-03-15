Thales and subcontractor Thomas Global Systems have delivered nine upgraded crew procedural trainer (CPT) turrets for the Australian Army’s Australian Light Armoured Vehicle (ASLAV) under a contract valued at $5 million.

The simulator enables the crew commander and gunner to practise gunnery skills without using live ammunition.

“The upgrade will lead to lower lifecycle costs and higher availability, ensuring this platform remains reliable, affordable and effective,” stated Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne.

“Thales and Thomas Global, in partnership with the Defence project office, have brought the Australian Army’s fleet of 18 ASLAV CPTs to a common technology baseline and addressed component obsolescence.”