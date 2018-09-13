Third Anzac frigate enters AMCAP upgrade

The third RAN Anzac class frigate to undergo the SEA 1448 Phase 4B Anzac Mid Life Capability Assurance Program (AMCAP) upgrade program has entered BAE Systems Australia’s Henderson shipyard to undergo the upgrade.

HMAS Anzac joined sister ships HMASs Arunta and Perth at Henderson to receive upgrades to its ventilation and sewage systems, improvements to the diesel engines, a new IFF system, the installation of CEAFAR2-l phased-array air-search radar, and the replacement of the ship’s communications systems under the parallel Project SEA 1442 Phase 4.

“The upgrade of the ANZAC fleet, through our role in the WAMA alliance, demonstrates the breadth and depth of work that BAE Systems Australia has done to date in the sustainment of the ANZAC class fleet over more than two decades,” BAE Systems Australia Chief Executive Gabby Costigan said in a statement.

“BAE Systems is an Australian industry leader in maritime sustainment. We are very proud of the skilled workforce capacity that we have grown to meet the technical challenges of maritime sustainment.”

The new CEAFAR2-L radar will replace the ageing SPS49 radar, and will sit atop and complement the faceted CEAFAR radar which was installed under the comprehensive $400 million SEA 1448 phases 2A and 2B anti-ship missile defence (ASMD) upgrade which was completed in 2017.

Lead vessel HMAS Arunta is expected to rejoin the fleet in 2019, while all eight Anzac vessels are scheduled to have been upgraded by 2023.