ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems has re-evaluated the positioning of its Australian business, following the closing of the acquisition of ATLAS ELEKTRONIK and its subsidiary SONARTECH ATLAS by ThyssenKrupp.

This strategic assessment concluded that the naval ship design and engineering arm of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems Australia could be more efficiently and sustainably developed under a new ownership structure, ThyssenKrupp stated.

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems Australia has been sold through a management buyout, while ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems’ spare parts services business in Australia will be integrated into the SONARTECH business.

“Australia continues to be an important market for us,” said Dr Rolf Wirtz, CEO of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems. “We are eager to compete in new projects and prove that we are the best choice when it comes to naval shipbuilding.”

Under this new arrangement, ThyssenKrupp will continue to work with the Royal Australian Navy, providing spare parts for the Anzac class frigates and access to innovative technology.

“SONARTECH has a positive track-record of supporting our customers in Australia and overseas, something we see as fundamental to the relationship we have with our customers,” said SONARTECH ATLAS managing director Mark Baker.

“The integration of the spare parts business of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems into SONARTECH maintains the local presence and provides the local support ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems’ customers expect. We look forward to working with the customers to ensure access to the innovative solutions and longstanding experience they have come to appreciate.”

With effect from the beginning of September, the ownership of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems Australia has been transferred to its management team.

The company is now known as Australian Maritime Technologies (AMT), which is the name by which it was previously known. AMT was formed to provide a home for technology transferred to Australia as part of the Anzac program.