Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne has welcomed the first deliveries of LAND 121 Phase 3B trucks and trailers to the Australian Army’s 7th Brigade at Gallipoli Barracks, Brisbane.

Minister Pyne highlighted the contributions to the project being made by a number of Australian companies. The new medium and heavy vehicles, along with interchangeable modules, are being supplied by Rheinmetall and a range of local suppliers including GH Varley, Sea Box International, Holmwood Highgate and RPC Technologies.

Rheinmetall’s local workforce has grown from 15 to more than 125 staff over the last three years, with approximately 200 direct jobs created across its Australian subcontractors, Minister Pyne stated.

The majority of the trailers are being built in Brisbane by Haulmark Trailers, with about 110 jobs created at Haulmark and within its supply chain.

Between now and 2022 a total of 2,707 vehicles, 3,858 modules and 1,753 trailers will be rolled out across Australia.