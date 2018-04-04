The UK Ministry of Defence has stated its intention to order the Boxer 8×8 armoured vehicle for its Mechanised Infantry Vehicle (MIV) program.

The statement of intention to rejoin the Boxer program follows 14 years of obfuscation on the UK’s part, during which it initially rejected the Boxer as it couldn’t be carried by the C-130. But the RAF now operates larger C-17s and A400M transports, both of which can carry the Boxer.

Armed Forces Journal reports the UK will conduct an assessment phase of the MIV program which is expected to be completed in 2019, and is negotiating with the European Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) and with Artec, a joint-venture between Rheinmetall (64%) and Krauss-MaffeiWegmann (36%), to rejoin the Boxer program.

“As a joint venture partner in Boxer via ARTEC GmbH, Rheinmetall warmly welcomes the announcement from the UK MOD,” Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall AG said in a company statement. “The Boxer vehicle offers exceptional levels of protection and mobility that have been proven on operations, and we look forward to welcoming the British Army into the group of armed forces already successfully operating Boxer.”

Ben Hudson, global head of Rheinmetall’s Vehicle Systems Division added, “We are delighted with the announcement that the UK MOD has selected Boxer for the MIV programme at the conclusion of a comprehensive market analysis and are confident that the MOD will find that a Boxer procurement via OCCAR and ARTEC provides excellent value for money and timely delivery to support the rapid establishment of the UK Strike Brigades.”

The Boxer has been ordered by Germany, The Netherlands, Slovenia, and Lithuania, and most recently was down-selected by Australia for its LAND 400 Phase 2 combat reconnaissance vehicle requirement.