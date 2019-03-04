UMS SKELDAR displays V-200 UAS with Wescam MX-8

European UAS manufacturer UMS SKELDAR displayed a V-200 air vehicle full scale model for the first time fitted with a Wescam MX-8 electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) airborne imaging system at the 2019 Avalon Airshow.

The new MX-8 is designed for small tactical UAS such as the V-200, and is equipped with an advanced image processing suite that produces real-time image enhancement across all sensors.

“This will be the first time we have had a full-scale SKELDAR V-200 on show in Australia for customers, potential customers and other interested parties to look around and analyse in terms of its full capabilities,” Head of Business Development for UMS SKELDAR David Willems said in a pre-show statement.

“With the Wescam MX-8 on show as well, we will be able to showcase how our platform uniquely handles multiple payloads, can fly over five hours and incorporates the industry leading Hirth Engines heavy fuel engine which provides significantly unmatched time between overhauls.”

The SKELDAR V-200 is offered primarily as a maritime system, and is capable of performing C4ISR and SAR missions. The V-200 is expected to be pitched for the Royal Australian Navy’s SEA 129 Phase 5 UAS requirement for the SEA 1190 offshore patrol vessel program.