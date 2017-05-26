Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne has announced that 22 universities will share $5.7 million in project funding to develop game-changing military capabilities under the Next Generation Technologies Fund.

The leading area of interest in terms of funding is trusted autonomous systems, with $2 million allocated. Universities will also initiate research into multidisciplinary material sciences, cyber security, advanced sensors and directed energy capabilities, quantum technologies, enhanced human performance and space capabilities.

A total of 428 project proposals were received from 31 universities across Australia, with 59 successful projects to date.