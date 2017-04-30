The US Department of State has approved the possible US$137.6 million sale to Australia of anti-radiation missiles for use with the EA-18G Growler airborne electronic attack aircraft.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency stated that Australia has requested the possible sale under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program of up to 70 AGM-88B High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile (HARM) tactical missiles and up to 40 AGM-88E Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM) tactical missiles, and training missiles, among other things. The prime contractors are Orbital ATK and Raytheon.