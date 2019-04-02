Home ADF news US Army shortlists Shadow 200 UAS replacements
ADF newsAIRAllies NewsBusinessHeadlinesIndustry NewsLANDPolicy newsProject news

US Army shortlists Shadow 200 UAS replacements

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin

The Martin UAV V-Bat. (MARTIN UAV)

The US Army has shortlisted two candidate unmanned systems to replace its large fleet of AAI Shadow 200 systems under its Future Tactical Unmanned Aerial System (FTUAS) program.

The Pentagon has awarded US$99.5m (A$140.1m) contracts each to Martin UAV and to AAI to deliver several “non-developmental” but otherwise unspecified systems to the Army starting next January to be used for a training an evaluation ‘fly-off’, before a formal decision is made in 2021.

It is believed AAI has offered an enhanced version of its Shadow Block III, while Martin UAV was last year reportedly offering the V-Bat tail-landing VTOL system it developed with Northrop Grumman.

The US Army says six platoons will operate the systems during contact centre training rotations. Currently, a US Army platoon consist of four Shadow air vehicles, so this suggests about 12 of each system will be acquired for the evaluation.

The FTUAS requirement calls for a system that will improved upon the Shadow’s performance including providing better acoustics and runway independence. The current Shadow requires a catapult launcher and a runway arrestor system for landing.

The Australian Army is currently studying options to replace its own Shadow 200 systems through Project LAND 129 Phase 3. To this end, Army issued an industry survey last May, and is developing a formal RFI.

The current AAI Shadow 200 UAS performing an arrested landing. (DEFENCE)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

FLIR launches Black Hornet UAS hangar

October 17, 2018

Japan takes four more Bushmasters

June 1, 2018

Tiger support work paying dividends – Fraser

March 1, 2017

BAE Systems and Flinders University to collaborate on...

June 1, 2018

RAN tests Cooperative Engagement Capability on new Hobart...

April 18, 2018

ADF to send Orion aircraft to the Philippines

June 23, 2017

Chief Defence Scientist Dr Alex Zelinsky to leave...

June 22, 2018

Saab Australia & CEA team with Navantia for...

December 18, 2017

US approves Growler missile deal

June 29, 2015

LAND 400 deadline extended

July 3, 2015