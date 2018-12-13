Home AIR US conducts successful IRBM shoot-down test
AIRAllies NewsHeadlinesIndustry NewsJOINTRegional News

US conducts successful IRBM shoot-down test

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin

(Missile Defence Agency)

The US Navy & the US Missile Defence Agency (MDA) have conducted a successful shoot-down test against an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) target in space.

The test is the third success in a series of five tests so far which saw a Raytheon SM-3 Block IIA missile fired from the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Test Complex on the Hawaiian island of Kauai hit the IRBM target after being locked on from a remote unspecified ‘non-native’ sensor which was relaying data to the Aegis Ashore combat system.

Interestingly, in a release the MDA said the IRBM target was launched from the cargo bay of a USAF C-17 Globemaster III in flight “thousands of miles southwest of the Aegis Ashore test site.”

“The engagement leveraged a ground, air and space-based sensor/command and control architecture linked by the Ballistic Missile Defense System’s Command and Control, Battle Management, and Communications (C2BMC) suite,” it added.

The SM-3 Block IIA missile is being developed jointly by the US and Japan, and is expected to equip US Aegis Ashore stations in Romania and Poland and future Aegis Ashore stations in Japan.  

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

Government reveals extent of Air Warfare Destroyer cost...

May 22, 2015

Lockheed Martin signs pilot training contract

December 8, 2015

BAE Systems expands support for RAAF’s Hawk fleet

August 7, 2015

RAAF declares IOC for C-27J Spartan airlifter

December 19, 2016

Thomas Global Systems celebrates 60th anniversary

December 8, 2016

AMC’s AUV on show at PACIFIC 2017

October 3, 2017

Pratt & Whitney proposes advanced F135 engine for...

June 19, 2018

Lockheed Martin secures RAAF Hercules training contract

February 26, 2015

NUSHIP Hobart completes builder sea trials

September 24, 2016

KC-30 rotates out, Wedgetail in for Okra

October 26, 2018