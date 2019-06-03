Home ADF news US Navy awards additional NGJ development contracts
ADF newsAIRAllies NewsCYBER & EWHeadlinesIndustry NewsJOINT

US Navy awards additional NGJ development contracts

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin

Concept art of an EA-18G carrying Raytheon-developed AN’ALQ-249 NGJMB pods. (US NAVY)

The US Navy has awarded additional contracts to Northrop Grumman and L3 Technologies to expand the development scope of the service’s AN/ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer – low band (NGJ-LB) program.

The three-phased NGJ is being developed to replace the ageing podded AN/ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System (TJS) currently employed by the Boeing EA-18G Growler operated by the US Navy and the RAAF. The NGJ-mid band (MB) is being developed by Raytheon and is the most advanced of the three versions, and is due to achieve an initial operational capability (IOC) in 2021. The NGJ-LB is scheduled to follow in 2023, and the NGJ-high band (HB) two to three years after that.

The US Navy awarded Northrop Grumman and L3 Technologies contracts valued at US$35.2 and US$35.7m respectively in October 2018 to conduct NGJ-LB development and demonstration work, and the new contracts valued at US$13.5m and US$13.7m respectively have been awarded to address schedule risks and to fund the development of more operationally-representative designs to be available for testing.

The contract awards say the companies were awarded a contract “modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to expand the analysis and design of the Next Generation Jammer Low-Band (NGJ LB) controller, receiver, exciter, and power generation subsystems.”

The RAAF is a cooperative development partner with the US Navy on the NGJ program.

0 comment
1
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

USMC F-35B crash report released

May 16, 2019

FLIR Systems to supply Black Hornet systems for...

October 16, 2017

EXCLUSIVE: LAND 19 Phase 7B passes Gate 2...

March 25, 2019

ASPI Cyber Report warns of increased threats

December 18, 2017

6 Squadron completes final Super Hornet flight

November 24, 2016

Australia targets export of radar technology for UK...

November 10, 2017

Rafael targets Australian partner for SPIKE missile production

August 21, 2017

RAAF declares IOC for C-27J Spartan airlifter

December 19, 2016

Raytheon demonstrates anti-drone technology

April 4, 2018

Pyne and Ciobo to retire, Reynolds to assume...

March 4, 2019