Home AIR US Navy to retire operational classic Hornets
AIRAllies NewsHeadlinesRegional News

US Navy to retire operational classic Hornets

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin

(USN)

The US Navy will retire its remaining front-line F/A-18A-D ‘legacy’ Hornets on February 1.

The milestone comes as the final USN Hornet squadron, VFA-34 which is based at NAS Oceania in Virginia relinquishes its jets as it prepares to transition to the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet. VFA-34 was the last USN unit to complete a carrier-borne legacy Hornet combat deployment when it returned to the US last April aboard the USS Carl Vinson.

The USN will continue to operate two naval reserve squadrons of F/A-18A+ and F/A-18C/D Hornets in the fleet adversary and support roles, and the Blue Angels will retain its F/A-18C/Ds until they are replaced by F/A-18E/Fs in 2020.

Other USN Hornet and some Super Hornet squadrons have commenced their transition to the F-35C Lightning II, with the first operational cruise of the F-35C due to occur in early 2021.

The US Marine Corps will continue to operate the legacy Hornet for some years yet from land bases and as part of carrier air wings, with a number of aircraft currently receiving structural and radar upgrades to remain operationally relevant until replaced by F-35B/C Lightning IIs.

VFA-35 F/A-18Cs during their final cruise aboard the USS Carl Vinson in 2017/18. (USN)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

Boeing reveals Apache with compound rotor

October 29, 2018

Govt announces Defence leadership changes

April 16, 2018

Boeing establishes Australian sustainment for C-17A fleet

November 9, 2017

BAE Systems delivers final Nulka decoy under current...

May 15, 2017

Australia to set up national space agency

September 26, 2017

Minister Payne confirms RAAF classic Hornet sale to...

December 13, 2017

Cablex increases content into Rheinmetall’s European supply chain

January 29, 2018

ASC appoints Stuart Whiley as CEO and MD

February 19, 2018

Government details Future Submarine acquisition plan

February 20, 2015

Former DMO head Warren King joins with CMAX

October 6, 2015