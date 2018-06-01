US PACOM changes name to INDOPACOM

180530-N-ON707-059 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (May 30, 2018) Adm. Phil Davidson, left, relieves Adm. Harry Harris, right, as commander of U.S. Pacific Command (USPACOM). USPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Mullen/Released)
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has announced that the US Pacific Command will be renamed the US Indo-Pacific Command.

During a May 30 ceremony for the PACOM change of command from Admiral Harry Harris to Admiral Phil Davidson at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, Secretary Mattis said he directed the name change in recognition that “all nations large and small are essential to the region, in order to sustain stability in ocean areas critical to global peace.

“In recognition of the increasing connectivity of the Indian and Pacific Oceans, today we rename the US Pacific Command to US Indo Pacific Command,” Mattis said.

In his farewell speech, Admiral Harris added, “Great power competition is back. I believe we are reaching an inflection point in history…. A geo-political competition between free and oppressive visions is taking place in the Indo-Pacific.”