Home Allies News USN contracts Boeing to develop Orca XLUUV
Allies NewsHeadlinesIndustry NewsProject newsSEA

USN contracts Boeing to develop Orca XLUUV

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin

The Orca is a development of Boeing’s Echo Voyager. (BOEING)

The US Navy has awarded Boeing a US$43m (A$60m) contract to build, test and deliver four Orca Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicles (XLUUVs).

The Orca is a development of Boeing’s Echo Voyager XLUUV, a 51-foot long unmanned submarine that has an unrefuelled range of more than 6,500nm (11,500km). The vehicle is modular in design with an open architecture, and the different modules of the vehicle provide guidance and control, navigation, autonomy, situational awareness, core communications, power distribution, energy and power, propulsion and manoeuvring, and mission sensors.

The contract follows previous awards of similar amounts granted to Boeing and Lockheed Martin in October 2017 for the design phases of the Orca program.

“Echo Voyager is basically an unmanned diesel-electric submarine: it uses a generator to recharge batteries when it’s on the surface, and when submerged it runs off batteries. It’s basically an ‘un-personed’ submarine,” Boeing’s director of Advanced Technology Programs for Autonomous Systems, Lance Towers told USNI News in a 2017 statement. It has the ability to go thousands of nautical miles, versus a tactical one may give you 100 to 200 nautical miles.”

In a February 7 statement to USNI News, the company said, “We are pleased with the Navy’s decision to award Boeing a contract to build and deliver four Orca Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicles, and are committed to providing this important autonomous undersea capability to meet the Navy’s unique mission needs.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

Australia’s first F-35 pilot takes off

March 25, 2015

BAE withdraws from Pacific patrol boats competition

June 22, 2015

RAF declares FOC for RC-135W Airseeker

February 8, 2018

Lockheed Martin begins Aegis testing for first AWD

March 30, 2016

Detailed design and engineering of Hunter class frigates...

December 17, 2018

Electro Optic Systems to supply weapon stations to...

June 21, 2017

Northrop Grumman prepares to support RAAF Tritons

January 17, 2019

Insitu marks one million hours

August 3, 2017

Rolling build for submarines, but where?

February 26, 2016

OPV construction begins, class named

November 18, 2018