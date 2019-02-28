Varley CTSi to upgrade Air Affairs LearJets

Air Affairs, Varley Group & CTSi and have announced a strategic ‘Mudbucket Partnership’ to upgrade the mission capabilities of Air Affairs’ Bombardier LearJets.

Air Affairs provides red air support and target towing services for the ADF, and the upgrades will provide increased situational awareness during exercises.

CTSi is a part-owned US division of Varley Group, and specialises in integrated solutions to challenging technical problems. The company will design and install an avionics upgrade package, based on the proven Mudbucket technology that will display the position of other aircraft in the vicinity so the pilots will be able engage with those aircraft in a more realistic scenario.

“We at Air Affairs will now be able provide a level of training for our customers that we’ve not been able to before,” Air Affairs CEO Chris Sievers said in a statement. “We will still provide a reliable, low-cost platform for the ADF, but now with a capability that will take training to a whole new level.”

CEO of CTSi Tom Sanders added, “We are thrilled to be a member of this ‘US – AU’ team that brings our US-based avionics experience to bear for our key allies here in Australia.”