Victorian companies have joined with Rheinmetall Defence Australia to assemble and test a LANCE two-man turret in Australia as part of its bid for LAND 400 Phase 2.

Rheinmetall said in a statement that it is using the turret assembly to determine which Australian companies can deliver skills, parts and expertise in the manufacture and assembly of turrets.

Supacat has been an important part of the build process, and is Rheinmetall’s teaming partner for the Risk Mitigation Activity (RMA). Rheinmetall has co-located its RMA operation at Supacat’s Port Melbourne facilities, and the Boxer CRV team includes senior Supacat personnel.

Meanwhile, Able Industries Engineering and Nezkot have each played an important role in the construction of the turret by supplying products and services during the assembly process.

“Much of this work could have been conducted in manufacturing facilities in Europe, but we have found each of the Victorian companies deliver a service and capability that meets or exceeds our needs to successfully compete for the LAND 400 program,” said Rheinmetall Defence Australia managing director Andrew Fletcher.

“Companies such as Supacat, Able and Nezkot are continuing to build their defence footprint in Australia, and it is programs such as LAND 400 Phase 2 that will enable them to develop new capabilities, expertise and standing against global competition. That opens the doors to export opportunities and delivering Australian technology and know-how to defence programs around the world.”

Rheinmetall stated that an export program is a critical part of its LAND 400 offer, whereby the company will establish a sovereign industrial capability for military vehicles in Australia.

Rheinmetall will establish a military vehicle centre of excellence for the continuous design, build and support of up to 10,000 military vehicles in the Asia Pacific region, drawing on a supply network across Australia to deliver products and services locally, and into its global supply chain.

Both of the contenders for LAND 400 Phase 2 were at Defence Establishment Fairbairn on June 22 to undertake air transportability trials with the C-17A Globemaster III heavy transport as part of the RMA. Both vehicles met all of the objectives of the trial.