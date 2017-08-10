Raydon Gates has been appointed as a defence advocate to champion the interests of Western Australia’s defence industry.

The former chief executive of Lockheed Martin Australia & New Zealand will divide his time between Perth and Canberra, working to deliver contracts and jobs to WA.

“The McGowan government is committed to diversifying the state’s economy, and securing a fair share of naval shipbuilding and defence support work is crucial to that task,” said Premier Mark McGowan.

“Rear Admiral Gates will advocate for Western Australia’s defence industry in the nation’s capital in order to secure more jobs for Western Australians.”