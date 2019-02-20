Home ADF news Williams Foundation calls for submissions for The Central Blue
The Sir Richard Williams Foundation is calling for submissions for it’s The Central Blue forum.

Designed to promote informed discussion and debate about airpower issues affecting Australia, The Central Blue covers topics from tactical integration to strategic theory; and from historical lessons to future capabilities.

The Williams Foundation welcomes submissions from any source, but particularly encourages serving military practitioners to contribute in order to foster a new generation of air power thinkers.

Posts should be between 500 and 1,000 words long, comply with standard publishing guidelines, and be accompanied by a brief author’s bio.

For more information, email thecentralblue@gmail.com, or visit The Central Blue website.

