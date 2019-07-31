Williams Foundation seeking 5th Gen Manoeuvre submissions

On 24 October 2019, the Sir Richard Williams Foundation is holding a seminar examining the requirements of 5th Generation Manoeuvre.

The aim of the seminar, building on previous seminars and series looking at Joint Strike and High Intensity War, is to examine the differences and potential gaps in how the Australian Defence Force must equip and organise for multi-domain operations.

In support of the seminar, The Central Blue will run a 5th Gen Manoeuvre series to generate discussion and enable those that cannot attend the ability to gain a perspective on the topic and, to this end, The Central Blue wants to know who has thoughts on what 5th gen manoeuvre means for Australia and its region, and is seeking submissions.

The term ‘5th generation manoeuvre’ conveys the ADF’s nascent ability to orchestrate a new way of fighting, characterised by increased tempo and new ways and means of projecting power. Building on the ADF’s existing manoeuvre capability, there is a need to explore the differences in character and attributes of 5th gen manoeuvre and identify potential gaps in the way we must think, equip and organise to meet emerging national security outcomes.

In doing so, we should consider manoeuvre from a historical perspective and evolve concepts to address emerging requirements of contemporary operations, especially as they relate to power projection and the emergence of the electromagnetic spectrum as a warfighting domain in its own right. We must examine how we sense, make sense, and decide within the emerging operational environment, cognisant of the increasingly sophisticated and integrated relationship between humans, technology, and autonomous systems which will characterise 5th gen operations.

Questions abound regarding how enduring requirements for situational awareness and deeper environment understanding can be met, and command intent communicated through a contested and congested electromagnetic spectrum. Multi-domain command and control will be a critical enabler for 5th gen manoeuvre with communication and network resilience a fundamental consideration in force design and employment.

Finally, we must consider how we shape a 5th gen mindset for combat support and combat service support functions to better exploit the advantages of greater access and movement of information as well as the traditional physical enablers of manoeuvre.

The Central Blue’s 5th gen manoeuvre series, together with the seminar, will seek to explore these issues. Definitive answers are unlikely – but perhaps a better idea of the critical questions that must be explored will begin to emerge.

The foundation welcomes contributions leading up to the seminar to help shape the discussion, but is also keen to read about how the seminar shaped attendees’ thinking after the event.

They encourage submissions from students, academics, policymakers, service personnel of all ranks, industry, and from others with an interest in these issues, and encourage contributors to engage early in their writing process!

To help get you started, they have posed the following topic suggestions:

What are the differences in character and attributes of 5th gen manoeuvre when compared to the past?

What are potential gaps in the way we must think, equip and organise to meet emerging national security outcomes?

How can the ADF orchestrate a rapid increase in tempo and open up new ways and means of projecting power and undertaking an indirect approach to warfare?

How does the evolving relationship between the human and technology and the trusted autonomous systems affect 5th gen operations and manoeuvre?

What is the role of critical infrastructure and geography, and the opportunities and risks associated with the Australian operating environment?

How can multi-domain command and control be a critical enabler for 5th gen manoeuvre with communication and network resilience?

How can we better operate when the electromagnetic spectrum is both contested and congested?

What are some of the logistics and sustainment challenges arising from 5th gen manoeuvre?

What does a 5th gen manoeuvrist look like? How do we develop them?

To submit an article, email the Sir Richard Williams Foundation at thecentralblue@gmail.com.