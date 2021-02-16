Home ADF news ADBR builds research and analysis team
ADBR builds research and analysis team

by ADBR
written by ADBR

Australian Defence Business Review (ADBR) has added further depth to its team of trained, qualified, and operationally-experienced Defence analysts.

Rodney Barton joins Chris McInnes, Dougal Robertson, and Dave Hopkins specialising in multi-domain capability analysis, adversary insights, and technology exploitation to meet the information and decision-making requirements of the Australian defence capability environment. 

ADBR is focussed on the increasingly specialist and complex information needs of Defence capability managers,” Managing Editor Andrew McLaughlin said. “Rodney brings extensive experience across intelligence, ISR, and electronic warfare capability, as well as unique adversary analysis and threat replication expertise gained during his time with the USAF Aggressors at Nellis AFB.”

The ADBR defence analysis team complements the regular contributions from experienced journalists Max Blenkin and Mike Yeo, electronic warfare, radar, and military communications expert Thomas Withington, and award-winning writer and human factors analyst Owen Zupp.

The ADBR editorial campaign for 2021 will research and analyse multi-domain capability development and the opportunities for sovereign defence industry, academia, and Australia’s international defence partners. 

