ADBR Jan-Feb 2020 now online

Dear readers

Many thanks for your patience during the delayed production of the Jan-Feb 2020 issue of ADBR. It’s been a massive team effort to get the magazine done while I was off sick for most of February.

Because of the delay and because many of our readers are likely working from home and have had their hard copy sent to their work address, we’ve put the magazine online early this issue.

Please check it out at https://adbr.com.au/digital-magazine-2/ . As always, we value your feedback.

Andrew McLaughlin – MANAGING EDITOR

andrew@adbr.com.au