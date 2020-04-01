Home ADF news ADBR Jan-Feb 2020 now online
ADF newsAIRAllies NewsArchived CommentsBusinessCYBER & EWCYBER & EWEditor's PicksFeaturesHeadlinesIndustry NarrativesIndustry NewsJOINTLANDPolicy newsProject newsRegional NewsSEASPACESustainment NewsUncategorized

ADBR Jan-Feb 2020 now online

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin

Dear readers

Many thanks for your patience during the delayed production of the Jan-Feb 2020 issue of ADBR. It’s been a massive team effort to get the magazine done while I was off sick for most of February.

Because of the delay and because many of our readers are likely working from home and have had their hard copy sent to their work address, we’ve put the magazine online early this issue.

Please check it out at https://adbr.com.au/digital-magazine-2/ . As always, we value your feedback.

Andrew McLaughlin – MANAGING EDITOR
andrew@adbr.com.au

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

Boeing launches company’s largest autonomous systems program outside...

March 5, 2018

First EC135 for HATS flies

January 26, 2015

More AIM-9X AAMs for the RAAF

January 3, 2019

Pentagon calls for tenders for JEDI ‘War Cloud’

August 11, 2018

Air Affairs to provide three Alpha Jets for...

March 3, 2017

Leonardo establishes WA site

October 4, 2017

Edinburgh preparing for Poseidon with simulator and facilities...

November 20, 2017

Supacat exports SOF vehicles to NZ

January 22, 2018

Boxer CRV vehicles touch down in Melbourne

November 7, 2016

UK declares air combat milestones

January 14, 2019