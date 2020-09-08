Home ADF news ADBR Jul-Aug 2020 issue now online
ADF newsAIRAllies NewsAUTONOMOUS/UNMANNEDCYBER & EWEditor's PicksFeaturesHeadlinesIndustry NewsJOINTLANDPolicy newsProject newsRegional NewsSEASPACESustainment News

ADBR Jul-Aug 2020 issue now online

by Australian Defence Business Review
written by Australian Defence Business Review

The Jul-Aug 2020 issue of ADBR is now live on our website, while hard copies should be in the mail this week.

This feature-packed issue covers a number of interesting topics, including;
· Max Blenkin takes a comprehensive look at the Australian Defence Force’s current & future plans in Space,
· Andrew McLaughlin takes an in-depth look at the 2020 Force Structure Plan (FSP) & Defence Strategic Update (DSU),
· John Conway looks at how industry can become a next gen Fundamental Input tom Capability (FIC),
· We welcome Owen Zupp to the team with his excellent first-hand account of Qantas’ final 747 flight,
· Dr Thomas Withington provides a detailed update on the Australian Army’s LAND 555 EW program,
· Mike Yeo does an analysis of the Japan Self Defense Force’s order of battle,
· Dougal Robertson takes a look at the proliferation of UAS in the Indo-Pacific region,
· Andrew McLaughlin provides an update on the Boeing T-7A Red Hawk,
· Our Felix Defence team writes a signals intelligence (SIGINT) 101 explainer,
· We take a close look at the plans for Link-16 modernisation,
· Peter Hunter looks at the impact of the FSP and DSU on the ADF’s ability to shape, deter, and respond to future threats,
· and Dougal Robertson analyses the US’s changing policies towards the missile technology control regime (MTCR) and its implications for the Indo-Pacific region.

All that, plus our usual Battlespace news wrap, the Sir Richard Williams Foundation’s ‘On Target’ column, and more.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

Boeing set to open new office in Adelaide

April 6, 2017

Parrot Party at Tamworth celebrates CT-4

September 28, 2018

New Zealand confirms C-130J acquisition

June 9, 2020

Cirrus Secures Three Defence Technology Contracts

February 6, 2020

Martin-Baker opens Australian field office

September 18, 2017

MBDA signs up Australian companies to support LAND...

October 5, 2017

HMAS Sydney decommissioned

November 9, 2015

Lockheed Martin awarded contract to convert Turkish F-35As...

July 24, 2020

USAF F-22s head to Australia for joint training...

February 10, 2017

US approves RAAF Super Hornet radio and countermeasures...

July 14, 2017