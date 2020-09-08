ADBR Jul-Aug 2020 issue now online

The Jul-Aug 2020 issue of ADBR is now live on our website, while hard copies should be in the mail this week.

This feature-packed issue covers a number of interesting topics, including;

· Max Blenkin takes a comprehensive look at the Australian Defence Force’s current & future plans in Space,

· Andrew McLaughlin takes an in-depth look at the 2020 Force Structure Plan (FSP) & Defence Strategic Update (DSU),

· John Conway looks at how industry can become a next gen Fundamental Input tom Capability (FIC),

· We welcome Owen Zupp to the team with his excellent first-hand account of Qantas’ final 747 flight,

· Dr Thomas Withington provides a detailed update on the Australian Army’s LAND 555 EW program,

· Mike Yeo does an analysis of the Japan Self Defense Force’s order of battle,

· Dougal Robertson takes a look at the proliferation of UAS in the Indo-Pacific region,

· Andrew McLaughlin provides an update on the Boeing T-7A Red Hawk,

· Our Felix Defence team writes a signals intelligence (SIGINT) 101 explainer,

· We take a close look at the plans for Link-16 modernisation,

· Peter Hunter looks at the impact of the FSP and DSU on the ADF’s ability to shape, deter, and respond to future threats,

· and Dougal Robertson analyses the US’s changing policies towards the missile technology control regime (MTCR) and its implications for the Indo-Pacific region.

All that, plus our usual Battlespace news wrap, the Sir Richard Williams Foundation’s ‘On Target’ column, and more.