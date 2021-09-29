Home Headlines ADBR July-August issue online NOW
Welcome to the July-August issue of Australian Defence Business Review which is now live online, while the hard copy magazines should be arriving in our subscribers’ mailboxes this week.

A huge thanks to our team of writers, designer, editors, and our printer for a massive effort to get the magazine done to its usual high standard during ongoing COVID lockdowns in NSW and VIC.

Inside this issue, we cover the following:             

  • A quick look at the decision to acquire Nuclear Subs for Australia
  • A summary of the AIR 6500 strategic partner shortlist
  • The role redefinition for the Royal Australian Air Force’s C-27J Spartan
  • A update on the likely path for the Royal Australian Navy’s SEA 1300 Phase 1
  • The RAN’s Projects SEA 4000 & SEA 1448 Phase 4B hit some key milestones
  • A summary of the Project JP9102 SATCOM industry teams
  • An update on the RAN’s new Supply class AORs
  • What the Australian Army’s Project LAND 8113 Long Range Fires solution could look like, and an update on the PRSM Program
  • Capability updates on the US Navy’s MQ-25 Stingray UAS tanker and US Air Force’s KC-Y Bridge Tanker programs
  • A summary of what air refuelling tanker aircraft are operated in the Indo-Pacific region
  • A close look at Digital Sustainment and how it will make future sustainment activities more efficient
  • A project and capability summary of the Nulka naval electronic warfare decoy
  • An analysis on how Australia could defend itself from the PLA
  • We ask how much the Human Advantage counts in an integrated air defence systems
  • A close look at the western electronic warfare order of battle in the Balkans campaigns of the late 1990s
  • An analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the Defence Data Strategy 2021-2023

Plus our regular battlespace news summary, and the Sir Richard Williams Foundation’s On Target column.

Check it out here.

