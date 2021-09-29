ADBR July-August issue online NOW

Welcome to the July-August issue of Australian Defence Business Review which is now live online, while the hard copy magazines should be arriving in our subscribers’ mailboxes this week.

A huge thanks to our team of writers, designer, editors, and our printer for a massive effort to get the magazine done to its usual high standard during ongoing COVID lockdowns in NSW and VIC.

Inside this issue, we cover the following:

A quick look at the decision to acquire Nuclear Subs for Australia

A summary of the AIR 6500 strategic partner shortlist

The role redefinition for the Royal Australian Air Force’s C-27J Spartan

A update on the likely path for the Royal Australian Navy’s SEA 1300 Phase 1

The RAN’s Projects SEA 4000 & SEA 1448 Phase 4B hit some key milestones

A summary of the Project JP9102 SATCOM industry teams

An update on the RAN’s new Supply class AORs

What the Australian Army’s Project LAND 8113 Long Range Fires solution could look like, and an update on the PRSM Program

Capability updates on the US Navy’s MQ-25 Stingray UAS tanker and US Air Force’s KC-Y Bridge Tanker programs

A summary of what air refuelling tanker aircraft are operated in the Indo-Pacific region

A close look at Digital Sustainment and how it will make future sustainment activities more efficient

A project and capability summary of the Nulka naval electronic warfare decoy

An analysis on how Australia could defend itself from the PLA

We ask how much the Human Advantage counts in an integrated air defence systems

A close look at the western electronic warfare order of battle in the Balkans campaigns of the late 1990s

An analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the Defence Data Strategy 2021-2023

Plus our regular battlespace news summary, and the Sir Richard Williams Foundation’s On Target column.

