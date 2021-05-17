ADBR March-April 2021 issue now online

The March-April 2021 issue of ADBR is now online, and it’s full of LAND FORCES International Land Defence Exposition goodness!

Stories inside include…

* is the Australian Army Future Ready?

* the opening of Raytheon Australia’s Centre for Joint Integration,

* analysis of the LAND 400 Phase 3 contenders,

* insight into the LAND 400 Phase 2 Boxer CRV service entry,

* summary of the SEA 129 Phase 5/1 contenders,

* Vehicle Active Protection Systems explained,

* analysis of loitering munitions from the recent Nagarno-Karakh war,

* insight into SHORAD systems in the context of Nagarno-Karabakh and other conflicts,

* Multi-static radars explained,

* update on Australia’s AIR 7000 Phase 1B Triton program,

* Government’s sovereign weapons ambitions,

* Regional Hypersonic developments,

* Spotlight on QLD

…as well our our usual Battlespace news roundup and regular columns.

View it here at https://adbr.partica.online/adbr/adbr-mar-apr-2021_realview/flipbook/1/