ADBR March-April 2021 issue now online

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin

The March-April 2021 issue of ADBR is now online, and it’s full of LAND FORCES International Land Defence Exposition goodness!

Stories inside include…

* is the Australian Army Future Ready?
* the opening of Raytheon Australia’s Centre for Joint Integration,
* analysis of the LAND 400 Phase 3 contenders,
* insight into the LAND 400 Phase 2 Boxer CRV service entry,
* summary of the SEA 129 Phase 5/1 contenders,
* Vehicle Active Protection Systems explained,
* analysis of loitering munitions from the recent Nagarno-Karakh war,
* insight into SHORAD systems in the context of Nagarno-Karabakh and other conflicts,
* Multi-static radars explained,
* update on Australia’s AIR 7000 Phase 1B Triton program,
* Government’s sovereign weapons ambitions,
* Regional Hypersonic developments,
* Spotlight on QLD

…as well our our usual Battlespace news roundup and regular columns.

View it here at https://adbr.partica.online/adbr/adbr-mar-apr-2021_realview/flipbook/1/

